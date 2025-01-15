Billy Ray Cyrus to Perform at Inauguration Despite Daughter Miley Once Calling Donald Trump a 'Racist A**hole'

The names of stars that are set to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration have continued to be revealed with Billy Ray Cyrus being the latest star.

According to a report from The Mirror, Billy Ray has been added to the lineup of performers at Trump's bash. However, his performance announcement comes as his relationship with daughter, Miley Cyrus, remains in a tough spot.

Adding to the awkwardness, Miley has been an open supporter of Democrat candidates in the past, having voted for both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in their respect elections in 2016 and 2020.

"I voted today for Hillary Clinton I am so proud of all of you who did the same! #imwithher," she posted on Facebook in 2016.

She shared her excitement after Biden had won the 2020 election, referencing her song "Party in the U.S.A."

"Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris," she said in a post to X.

She didn't mince words in 2019, when she called Trump a "completely racist, sexist, hateful a**hole" in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, Trump previously mocked Miley when Billy Ray attended a campaign rally for the President-elect in August 2024.

"Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, How did you get such a liberal daughter? How had that happened, Billy Ray?" Trump told Billy Ray, The Mirror reports.

The relationship between Billy Ray and Miley has diminished after Billy Ray and Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, divorced after nearly three decades together. To make matters worse, Billy Ray's relationship with ex-wife Firerose continued to cause tensions in the family.

A source spoke to Radar Online previously shared that Miley is refusing to speak to her father despite his attempts to speak to her after his marriage to Firerose failed.

In July 2024, a leaked audio from Billy Ray surfaced online where he can be heard calling Miley several derogatory names, including "skank" and "devil."

"Everyone knows that devil's a skank," he says on the audio, the Daily Mail reports.

Other sources spoke to the Daily Mail after the audio leaked and shared that Billy Ray was now "dead" to Miley.

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her," the source said.

"Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart," a separate source said.

Other performances named for Trump's inauguration include The Village People, Kid Rock and Carrie Underwood. The latter of which has received intense criticism for her decision to partake in the ceremony. However, she was later defended by the hosts of The View, including Whoopi Golderg, one of Trump's most outspoken celebrity critics.