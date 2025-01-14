Kid Rock Claims Donald Trump Asked Him What to Do About North Korea in Resurfaced Interview

Kid Rock's past comments about Donald Trump asking for his advice have resurfaced on social media.

In a post to X, a user shared a clip of an interview that Kid Rock did with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson from 2023 where he said that Trump asked him what to do about the situation in North Korea.

"We are looking at maps and sh-t and I am like 'Am I supposed to be in on this sh-t?'" he said before laughing.

"I make dirty records sometimes, f--k am I doing here?" Kid Rock added.

He then shared that Trump asked him what to do about North Korea.

"What do you think we should do about North Korea?" he alleges that Trump asked him.

"I don't think I am qualified to answer this," Kid Rock shared to Carlson before the clip cuts out.

The interview resurfacing comes as it was announced that Kid Rock would be one of the performers that will be at Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to a report from Axios,

Other performers that have been announced for the celebration includes The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus and Carrie Underwood. Underwood is slated to perform "America the Beautiful." After she was announced in the lineup, she faced intense backlash online, with many people saying that her career would be over or that they would be boycotting her music.

Still, the co-hosts of The View have come out to defend Underwood despite being outspoken critics of Trump. Whoopi Goldberg announced that she would "stand behind" Underwood and her decision -- noting that she had a right to perform where she wants to -- but that she personally "won't be watching."

Alyssa Farah Griffin thought of the business doors that it could open for Underwood.

"If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows. But, I also think from a business standpoint, it's not a bad decision for Carrie Underwood," she shared.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have previously defended conservative ideals such as Aaron Rogers being against the COVID-19 vaccine as well as Underwood liking a post that criticized mask mandates for children in school.