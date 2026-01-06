Keith Richards' Shocking New Year's Video Sparks Fears He's 'Knocking on Death's Door'

Keith Richards, guitarist for the Rolling Stones, has sparked renewed health concerns after posting a video message wishing fans a happy New Year.

According to RadarOnline, the 82-year-old musician appeared notably thin, with slurred speech and arthritic-looking hands, prompting concern among fans and insiders.

In the brief video, Richards said, "Here we go again, another one, and I do bless you all and wish you all the best for the holidays. Happy New Year, and, you know, I hope to see you in the next one. You know, keep going. You know, bless you all. One love."

Sources close to the band say Richards' physical condition has limited his ability to commit to an extended tour. The Rolling Stones had planned a stadium tour across the U.K. and Europe for 2026, but decided to shelve those plans after Richards expressed concerns over the physical demands.

"There was huge interest from major promoters," a music industry source said. "But once the band seriously talked it through, Keith made it clear he didn't feel able to sign up and had little appetite for a months-long stadium tour."

The band, led by frontman Mick Jagger, 82, alongside Richards and Ronnie Wood, 78, had considered high-profile dates in Britain and mainland Europe. However, concerns about travel and stamina ultimately prevailed.

Trolls have blamed Richards for "killing" the Stones, but insiders say the decision reflects his age-related limitations rather than a lack of commitment.

"This isn't dramatic; it's a realistic assessment of stamina at this stage," another source said. "Keith remains mentally sharp and creatively engaged, but the Stones won't go on the road unless all of them are comfortable with the commitment."

According to NME, the Rolling Stones last toured in 2024 during their Hackney Diamonds tour across North America, which included 20 concerts and grossed approximately $235 million.

Despite the canceled tour, sources say the band may return to live performances when conditions are right, but acknowledge it is unlikely in the near future, given Richards' current health.

Richards turned 82 on Dec. 18, 2025.