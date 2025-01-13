Emo Rock Musician Owen Leahy Suddenly Dies at 28 as Fans Rally Around His GoFundMe

Owen Leahy, a member of the emo rock band This Is Pointless, has died at the age of 28.

His death was announced in an online obituary posted by Cota Funeral Home. The obituary says that Leahy was a "loving son, a protective brother, and the family prankster." It also stated that he played bass in the band.

Leahy left behind several family members, including two sisters.

Now, a GoFundMe has been started in the wake of his passing. The fund was started by Juliet Cruz, who was his "best friend."

"I'm absolutely heartbroken to have learned about the passing of my best friend Owen Leahy today. Many of you know me as Juliet, I'm very close with Owen's family and in this time I would like to alleviate them from having to worry about funding their son's funeral and other related expanses to his passing. All proceeds will be sent along to Brendan Leahy, Owen's father, in order to help with any funeral and other related services. Please share this if you can and know that any contribution helps," the GoFundMe reads.

So far, more money than the goal amount has been raised to help out the family. The goal was set at $20,000 and nearly $30,000 has almost been raised with the current amount sitting at $29,345.

This Is Pointless released their own statement on the passing of their bass player and founding member.

"Owen struggled with addiction and mental health. Unfortunately, these types of issues are a life-long battle. In Fall of 2024, after 10 years of sobriety, Owen picked up," singer and guitarist Rob wrote.

The post also notes that Leahy helped Rob on his sobriety journey.

"In early 2014, Owen got sober. He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous, a fellowship for those who struggle with alcohol and drugs. I ended up getting sober about a year later (February 5, 2015). I remember coming home from rehab, getting my phone back and getting a call from Owen within minutes inviting me to hang out and hit a meeting. My entire network of friends in recovery and in AA, I met through Owen," the post revealed.

The post ended with Rob expressing the amount of grief that he is going through at this time before employing others to seek help if they need it.

Any further details on Leahy's passing have not been revealed at this time.