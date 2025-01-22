Tina Turner's Lost Song 'Hot For You Baby' Found After 40 Years, Set For Release In 2025

Tina Turner's unreleased single "Hot for You Baby" features an all-star team and is slated for release on March 21, almost 40 years after it was recorded.

According to The Mirror, the song was written for her legendary album Private Dancer, the project that introduced the singer to the world in 1984.

BBC also noted that the presumed lost song was cut at Capitol Studios in Hollywood and was originally meant to be an album track.

Unearthed from the vaults, the previously unheard song from Tina Turner will be played for the very first time tomorrow morning on @BBCRadio2, tune in from 08:50GMT to be the first to hear Hot For You Baby! pic.twitter.com/exydwnAgNj — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) January 22, 2025

It was found two years after Turner died in 2023. She was 83.

The single appears on Private Dancer's 40th Anniversary Edition, which comes out October 6, featuring Grammy-winning hits "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Better Be Good to Me." The album has sold over 10 million copies globally to date.

BBC described the song as "an up-tempo rocker, full of showboating guitar chords and an extremely 1980s cowbell." The outlet added it is a "prime example of Turner's raspy, physical style of soul."

In addition to "Hot for You Baby," the anniversary edition will include more unreleased songs, live tracks, and a 55-minute video of the "Private Dancer Tour" recorded over two nights at Birmingham's NEC in March 1985.

The concert film captures Turner at her best as an entertainer and features performances by musical greats, such as David Bowie and Bryan Adams, and was directed by David Mallet.

During her remarkable career, Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Her rise from the tumultuous streets of her early years—including a brief marriage to abusive musician Ike Turner—inspired the screenplay of the 1993 film "What's Love Got to Do With It," garnering Oscar nominations for Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett.

The new song will feature on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show with Mark Goodier, where on its release date, listeners will be able to once again visit Turner's ear-friendly vocal tones.

Turner died in Switzerland after a lengthy illness in May 2023. No reason was given for her death but she had suffered from kidney failure, bowel cancer, and other health problems.

Her second husband, music producer Erwin Bach, is among her survivors.