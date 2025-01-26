DJ Unk's Wife Spills The Truth About Rapper's Death, Denies Drug-Related Speculations

DJ Unk's wife has shared more about the late rapper's cause of death.

Atlanta rapper DJ Unk, real name Anthony Leonard Platt, made headlines after he tragically passed away. He was 43 years old.

Unk's wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking post on the social media platform Facebook.

The post showed Long-Platt requesting everyone to kindly respect her and her family following the tragic news of her late husband.

"Please respect me and my family," she said in the post.

"I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."

However, more details surrounding the "Walk It Out" rapper's death have been disclosed. In an exclusive report from TMZ, Long-Platt unveiled that her husband's cause of death was due to cardiac arrest, which the rapper suffered in his sleep.

Long-Platt also denied the speculations of her husband's death being related to drugs, highlighting that the rapper did not engage in substance use. The outlet also shared that a candlelight vigil for the rapper was held in his neighborhood in Atlanta.

During the mid-2000s, Unk earned recognition for his debut album Beat'n Down Yo Block! His 2006 track "Walk It Out," became certified for platinum status and gained traction on Billboard Hot 100, where it once ranked in the Top 10.