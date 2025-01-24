DJ Unk, the Atlanta Rapper Known for 'Walk It Out,' Has Died at 43

DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper and DJ otherwise known as Anthony Leonard Platt, has passed away at the age of 43.
His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, shared the news in an emotional Facebook post, asking for privacy during this time of grief.
"I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER," she wrote.
Unk gained fame in the mid-2000s with his debut album, Beat'n Down Yo Block! The 2006 record produced massive hits like "Walk It Out," a platinum-certified track that climbed into the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10.
Beat'n Down Yo Block! also contained the song "2 Step," which earned a gold certification. Both songs helped define the Atlanta club scene during the snap music era.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Unk got his start in the late '90s as part of Southern Style DJs, a group he formed alongside DJ Montay and DJ Jelly.
R.I.P. DJ Unk
They built their reputation by throwing parties around Georgia, eventually signing to Big Oomp Records in 2000.
Unk's dance-ready music and undeniable energy made him a standout in the Atlanta hip-hop community.
Korey "Big Oomp" Robinson, founder of the label, confirmed Unk's death in a statement, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
While no cause of death has been disclosed, Robinson paid tribute to Unk's legacy, calling him an Atlanta legend whose impact would not be forgotten.
In 2009, Unk faced health challenges that affected his career, though details were never fully disclosed. Despite this, he continued to create music and was even featured on the NBA 2K9 video game soundtrack, further solidifying his place in pop culture.
Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Unk, whose music brought joy to countless people and defined an era of dance-heavy hip-hop.
