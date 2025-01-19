Suspect in P. Fluid Case Arrested, Faces Serious Charges of Murder and Illegal Weapons Possession

In a new development regarding the tragic case of 24-7 Spyz frontman P. Fluid, a man connected to the murder was arrested for multiple charges.

P. Fluid—real name Peter Forrest—was found unconscious in a vehicle's rear on January 16 after a 911 call. Emergency services declared the singer dead at the scene.

The vehicle's front window was broken, and Forrest was last spotted around 8 a.m. on the day he tragically passed away. A post-mortem examination was also conducted to uncover the truth behind his death.

Forrest reportedly had trauma inflicted on his body, causing the New York Police Department to consider his death as a case of homicide. At the time, the police initially didn't have any suspects they could find, and no arrests were made.

However, as per Billboard, the New York City authorities officially arrested a man due to his connection with the brutal beating of Forrest.

The man in question, Sharief Bodden, 29, was charged with murdering the singer.

In a surveillance tape from News 12 Bronx, a man was shown exiting a Marquis Ambulette around 9 a.m., and moving into a separate vehicle with a woman. An hour later, Forrest's dead body was found inside the bus by another worker for the ambulette.

Following Bodden's arrest, he was faced with charges of murder, manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon.

A lawyer for Bodden has not yet been assigned, and when asked about the status of his legal backing via email, the district attorney's office in the Bronx did not reply.