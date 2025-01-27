Heidi Montag Unleashes Her Fury on Lauren Conrad With New Diss Track 'Forgive & Forget'

Heidi Montag is riding high on the renewed success of her debut album Superficial, but her old feud with Lauren Conrad is getting thrust back into the spotlight thanks to the bonus tracks on the project.

To celebrate the success of her debut album, Montag dropped a new version of the album called Superficial 2: Heidiwood Edition. On the album is the track called "Forgive & Forget," which many are speculating is about Conrad and their longstanding feud.

While Montag does not name drop Conrad on the song, there are subtle hints that the track could be about her. The song appears to be about an ex-lover.

"Damn, you really put me through it, but I'm taking back the life you ruined," she sings on the song.

However, it is the second verse of the song that clearly references The Hills, which cast members have said was actually more of a scripted series than a reality one like it was marketed.

"Used mascara, tears, and sympathy just to get some good TV / Storylines and shady lies, words you used to weaponize," Montag adds.

To add fuel to the flame, the song's title is name after the former friends' iconic arguments on the show where Montag and Conrad discussed accusations made against Spencer Pratt, Montag's now husband, after it was alleged that he started a sex tape rumor about Conrad.

"I want to forgive you and I want to forget you," Conrad tearfully said at the time.

The line appears to be referenced on the chorus of the song as well.

"I wanna forgive you (Forgive you, forgive you) And I wanna forget you (Forget you, forget you)," Montag sings on the song.

Montag has not directly shared if the song is about Conrad and Conrad has not spoken on the rumors.

After the fires raged through Los Angeles, Pratt and Montag lost their home, leading to a renewed success in her debut album and the album's song "I'll Do It" has since gone viral on TikTok.

To add fuel to the fire, Pratt blasted Conrad on TikTok after she was one of the only cast members to not come forward and support them during this time.

"No matter what went on with some TV show, what's happening in real life is real life. And Lauren knows that Heidi and Spencer have young children that they're doing a hell of a job raising," a TikTok personality that goes by the name of shannaigans said.

"It would be so easy right now to show that she is a good person and put out a post in support of Heidi and Spencer, post her music, do anything, say anything at all. But instead, it's just silence," she added.

Pratt commented "facts" on the video.

Superficial went on to top the iTunes albums chart and the project became Montag's first entry on the Billboard 200 chart as a result. After the success, Pratt broke down in tears celebrating Montag's success.

"You are the No. 1 artist on iTunes. Feels so good. I am so thankful for all of the people who are buying the music, streaming it, sharing it," he said in a post to social media.

Montag also shared her thanks to everyone that supported the album in a series of posts to her social media accounts.