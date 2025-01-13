Spencer Pratt Breaks Down in Tears Over Heidi Taking the No. 1 Spot on iTunes As Fans Rally Around Them

After losing their home in the tragic fires in Los Angeles, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have been given some hope.

Over the weekend, Montag's 2010 debut album, Superficial, reached No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes chart after fans rallied around the couple. Additionally, the album's title track reached No. 1 on the songs chart as well. Because of this, Montag has become the first person in 2025 to simultaneously top both the albums and songs chart at the same time.

Heidi Montag becomes the first person this year to simultaneously have the #1 song and album on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/Tv0fJbRK6g — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 12, 2025

The album's resurgence on iTunes elicited a strong response form Heidi, who posted a thankful message on her social media accounts.

"You guys really got Superficial to #1 on iTunes in multiple countries! I have no words for what you have done for me. My heart is so full," she said in a tweet.

You guys really got Superficial to #1 on iTunes in multiple countries! I have no words for what you have done for me. My heart is so full 🩷 #SuperficialAnniversary — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) January 12, 2025

"I love you all so much, thank you!" she said in another tweet.

I love you all so much, thank you! 🫶🏻 #SuperficialAnniversary pic.twitter.com/hStyrhKB7q — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) January 12, 2025

Previously, Pratt urged fans and others to give the project a listen and to increase her monthly Spotify users.

"Anyone here that has Spotify, please add Heidi to your Spotify. She's at 1.2 million monthly listeners, if we could get that to 2 million monthly listeners, that would be amazing," he said in a TikTok.

Spencer Pratt: please add and help Heidi get to 2 million monthly listeners on spotify, it will be life changing, you can listen with the volume off.



🤣🤣🤣🤣☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/S6a2WVTeya — ✨ iheartjaxtara ✨ (@iheartjaxtara) January 11, 2025

After the outpouring of support for Montag, Pratt posted an emotional video to X where he broke down crying.

"You are the No. 1 artist on iTunes. Feels so good. I am so thankful for all of the people who are buying the music, streaming it, sharing it," he said between his tears.

Rapper Flavor Flav showed his support for Montag and the effort to keep her album at No. 1 on iTunes by posting a TikTok about it to his account where he can be seen dancing to her song "I'll Do It."

"Still doing my part to keep Heidi Montag at #1," he captioned the video.

@flavorflav Can’t wait for Heidi Montag to get her .000000001 for ya boy using her song on TikTok. Only 100M more to get them a new house,!! @heidimontag @Spencer Pratt ♬ I'll Do It - Heidi Montag

He posted several other videos in his campaign to keep her at No.1 with one of the videos earning over 1.2 million views.

The good news for the couple comes after it was revealed that their house burned down in the ongoing fires in Los Angeles. Montag previously posted a video to TikTok where she shared that she had lost everything in the fire, but that she was thankful that her family was safe.

"I have no words... I'm so thankful that we're safe. I'm so sad our house is gone. I wish I could have gone back and got more," she said in the video.

"I didn't think it would be the last time we would be in our house. I'm so sad for everyone else going through the same thing," she said before noting that she wanted to go home and that the grief of losing her home was coming in waves.

Since their house has burned down, Pratt has become a social media sensation, with many millennials having a change of tune on how they feel about the reality TV star given his villain role on The Hills.

As previously reported, Pratt joked that his house had to burn down in order for him to reach his goal of having 1 million followers on TikTok.

"Cheers, thank you for a million followers on TikTok. Who would have thought all I needed was for our house to burn down to finally hit a million?" he said.