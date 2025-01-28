Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Romantic Eiffel Towel Moment in Paris Goes Viral

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have taken their love to Paris, leading to a viral moment with the Eiffel Tower.

In video that has been circulating across social media, Turner and Lipa can be seen in a romantic embrace in front of the tower. The couple also show off some romantic dance moves as onlookers walk past the famous duo. After the dancing, the couple sit down to enjoy a moment and share a passionate kiss. The video also shows Turner and Lipa taking a selfie as a crowd starts to gather around them.

📽️ | Dua Lipa et Callum Turner ce soir dans Paris 🥹 pic.twitter.com/N5YXxJVKrG — Dua Lipa France (@DLipa_FR) January 28, 2025

Not surprisingly, the comments section of the post was flooded with excitement over the extremely attractive couple as well as admiration for their romance.

"Why can't I have what they have?," questioned an X user.

Why can’t I have what they have pic.twitter.com/nR2LKNCPW1 — A (@ChariotsofGold) January 28, 2025

"They r so in love," wrote another.

They r so in love 💖 — 🕷 (@syrax98x) January 28, 2025

"This looks straight out of a romcom I wanna cry," commented another.

This looks straight out of a romcom I wanna cry — molly (@wildchildxcx) January 28, 2025

"I need what they have," another quipped.

i need what they have https://t.co/G9rgf4O7yP — nikola (@babyneeks777) January 28, 2025

Lipa and Turner's romantic getaway comes after it was reported that they got engaged, though neither Lipa or Turner have confirmed it.

Sources close to the couple spoke to The Sun about the reported engagement between the couple, noting that they are "so in love."

"Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier," the source said.

The insider added that 2024 was a huge year for Lipa in terms of her career and that the engagement was just the icing on the cake.

"Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy," the source said.

Lipa further added fuel to the flames of engagement rumors when she posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account, one picture in particular showing off a ring on that finger.