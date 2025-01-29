Dave Matthews Band Abruptly Drops Out of LA Wildfire Benefit Concert Due to a 'Critical Family Illness'

The Dave Matthews Band will not be performing at FireAid as previously planned.

The band's official Instagram account announced the news in a post on Jan. 29, sharing that that they will also no longer be performing in the tribute to The Grateful Dead. The group cited a "critical illness in the family."

"Due to a critical illness in the family, Dave Matthews is unfortunately unable to perform at the FireAid and MusiCares benefits this week," the statement read.

The Dave Matthews Band was scheduled to take the stage at FireAid the very next day on Jan. 30. They were expected to perform alongside John Mayer.

While they may no longer be performing at the benefit concert, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and more are all still expected to take the stage to raise money for wildfire relief after devastating fires tore through Los Angeles and the surrounding areas earlier this month.

The concerts will take place at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. Additionally, performances will be livestreamed. While there are plenty of big names attached to the concert, neither Taylor Swift, nor Beyoncé will be involved in the concert.

It is worth noting that while Queen Bey will not be performing at the benefit, her charity BeyGOOD donated $2.5 million to help the cause during the devastating time.

"Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires," the charity announced.

Meanwhile, the Dave Matthews announcement of the canceled performance comes a day after the group shared that they would be hitting the road this summer for a new tour. The trek is planning on hitting stadiums, arenas and more.

They are set to hit various states along the tour, including New York, Michigan, New Jersey and New Hampshire.