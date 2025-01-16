Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga to Headline Star-Studded Benefit Concert for Los Angeles Wildfire Aid

Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are looking to give back to the community of Los Angeles.

The singers are reportedly set to perform at a benefit concert for the city as devastating fires continue to displace many and burn down structures.

TMZ reports that Eilish and Mother Monster are two of the planned 15 acts that have been booked for the benefit concert set to take place in two weeks from the 16th when it was first reported. That would make the concert on the 30th. However, an exact date was not mentioned by the outlet.

TMZ reports that the concert is set to be a big one with two venues booked for it so far -- the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. The news outlet previously reported that there were over 50 artists and bands that asked to be a part of the concert, but that there were only 24 slots available at the time of the reporting.

The performances will reportedly be livestreamed and TMZ has reported that neither Taylor Swift, nor Beyoncé will be involved in the concert. Queen Bey previously donated $2.5 million to help the victims of the fires through her BeyGood Foundation.

"Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires," their message on Instagram said.

The other act that has been confirmed my TMZ to be performing at the benefit concert is The Red Hot Chili Peppers. They go on to report that concert organizers will release the names of the first 15 artists shortly.

It is worth noting that none of the artists mentioned by TMZ have confirmed their involvement at this time.

As of reporting, the fires have destroyed more than 12,000 structures and at least 25 confirmed deaths have been reported, according to The Guardian.

As previously reported, several celebrities have been displaced by the fire. Paris Hilton was among the many that lost residences in the inferno.

Some other names that have been affected by the fires are Adam Brody, Ben Affleck, Diane Warren and Alabama Barker.