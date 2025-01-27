Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' is Coming: Mark Your Calendars for the Album's Release Date

The wait for a new Lady Gaga album is almost over, because she has announced her seventh LP.

Announced in the morning hours of Jan. 27, Gaga unveiled the albums name as well as the release date for the project. Called Mayhem, the album is set to drop on March 7, exploring Gaga's dark pop beginnings with a return to the sound.

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved...[I'm] reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way," she said in a press release for the project.

Along with the announcement of the album, she shared a trailer for the project to her social media accounts.

According to NME, Mother Monster is set to release the album's next single during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2. Additionally, the project is set to include the previously released singles "Die with a Smile" as well as "Disease." The former has now ruled the Hot 100 for four weeks becoming her longest-leading song since "Born This Way" in 2011. In total, Mayhem will include 14 songs.

The report of the next single making its debut during the Grammys commercial break comes after it was reported that Gaga is in negotiations to perform at the ceremony with a possible duet in the works.

"Grammys night is going to be massive, and everyone is hoping it can truly kick-start a huge year for Gaga," a source shared with The US Sun. "She and her team are deep in talks to get her to perform at the ceremony for the first time in years. She's up for two awards, so hopefully, she won't go home empty-handed."

Prior to the announcement of Mayhem, Gaga teased the project with a countdown on her website. Each day, the countdown referenced a different era from the singer's musical career from her debut album The Fame all the way to her Joker side project Harlequin.