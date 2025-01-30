Rapper Too Short's Older Brother Shot and Killed in East Oakland Robbery: Report

Sources have confirmed that rapper Too Short's older brother, Wayne Shaw, has been killed.

Police authorities confirmed that the rapper's older brother was shot dead in East Oakland, as per NBC Bay Area. Reports stated that around 7 a.m., multiple suspects crashed into a car at an industrial building. The establishment was located on 49th Avenue, East 12th Street.

Lt. Gloria Beltran of the Oakland Police Department shared that the suspects arrived at the location and "attempted to force their way into the property."

Beltran added that during the barging of the perpetrators, the victim, identified as Shaw, stepped out of the building and was confronted by the suspects. Afterward, Shaw was gunned down.

"The suspects fired several rounds at the victim," Beltran stated.

Shaw was then rushed to the hospital due to having been shot multiple times by the suspects but was pronounced dead when he arrived. He was 61 years old.

Authorities shared that the suspects ran away in a vehicle and that the building was being investigated for its connection to Shaw's murder.

News outlet FOX KTVU reported that Shaw died while defending the building, which was claimed to contain a marijuana grow operation.