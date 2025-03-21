Hip-Hop Icon Too Short Lands Major Role in Star-Studded 80s Oakland Film 'Freaky Tales'

Hip-hop icon Too Short is making a major return to the big screen with a role in the upcoming film "Freaky Tales," a drama set in 1980s Oakland.

The movie, which opens in theaters on April 4, features a star-studded cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Tom Hanks, Jay Ellis, Ben Mendelsohn, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, rapper Symba, and singer Normani.

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, explores the vibrant culture of Oakland's hip-hop and basketball scenes.

According to TMZ, Too Short plays the role of a crooked cop in the movie, while Bay Area rapper Symba portrays a younger version of the legendary artist.

The film also pays tribute to the late actor Angus Cloud, who plays Travis, and to Too Short's brother, Wayne "Loc" Shaw, who recently passed away.

Speaking about the project, Too Short expressed excitement about bringing the story to life.

"When Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck brought the project to David Weintraub and me, it was something we had to be a part of as it was a culturally defining story about the insanity of what the Bay culture is really about," he said. "This movie is a totally original story but based on legends from the Bay."

Weintraub, who serves as an executive producer alongside Too Short, expressed excitement about the project.

He described the film as an intense and authentic experience, emphasizing its unfiltered, wild nature. Weintraub also highlighted the years of collaboration with the writers and directors that ensured the vision came to life.

Freaky Tales. 📽️



Last night, we pulled up to the Freaky Tales premiere and Oakland's energy was in full effect.



This film is a love letter to Oakland—raw, real, and unapologetic. Don’t miss it when Freaky Tales hits theaters on April 4, 2025.#OaklandFirstAlways pic.twitter.com/a1XB5Mqjzb — Oakland Roots (@oaklandrootssc) March 20, 2025

Too Short Shares Personal Connection at "Freaky Tales" Red Carpet Screening

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and has already generated buzz for its nostalgic depiction of Oakland in 1987.

The movie highlights the intersection of music, sports, and racial tensions in the city and portrays historical figures such as former Golden State Warriors player Sleepy Floyd.

The Grand Lake Theater in Oakland recently hosted a special red carpet screening of "Freaky Tales," where Too Short shared his personal connection to the film, CBS News said.

Having lived through the era depicted in the story, he described it as a nostalgic reflection of Oakland and its diverse communities. He also recalled frequently emphasizing the resilience and strength of the city's people long before the film was made.

Symba, who plays Too Short's younger self, spoke about the rapper's lasting influence. "We grew up mocking his mannerisms," he said. "The cool walk, the stride—he's always had that smooth style. That's Uncle Short right there."

The film is expected to connect with both those who experienced the era firsthand and today's audience, as it highlights an underdog story that remains relevant in modern Oakland.

Too Short emphasized the importance of seeing underdogs succeed, reflecting on the film's core message of perseverance and achievement.