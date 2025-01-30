Justin Trudeau's 17-Year-Old Son Debuts His R&B Music Career With a Song About Weed

Justin Trudeau's 17-year-old son Xavier is gearing up to make his big break into the music industry by teasing his debut single.

In a post to his Instagram account, Xavier teased what fans can expect from his debut single as well as revealing the name of the song in addition to the release date of the project. Titled "Til The Night Done," it is set to be released on Feb. 21.

In the clip posted to Instagram, the teen can be seen in black-and-white footage walking along the city streets before he then gets into an SUV as the trap-meets-R&B production plays in the background.

"We could roll sum, we could light one," he sings on the brief clip of the song.

Joey Boyer, the co-founder of Pathway Music Group -- the label that the song will be released on -- sat down with National Post to discuss the track and shared some insight into the making of it.

"Everything you will hear from Xav is 100 percent original and made specifically to curate to Xav's ideas," Boyer said.

Justin and his son are no strangers to the music scene. The Prime Minster of Canada has a deep love for music and created a summer playlist in 2017 that featured some of the biggest names of the Canadian music scene such as Drake and Shawn Mendes.

His playlist was similar to what Barack Obama has done in recent years where he shares his favorite songs of the year as well as his movies and books.

Xavier was born to his father Justin and his mother Grégoire in October 2007 and he is the eldest child of the couple. He has two siblings -- a sister named Ella-Grace and a brother named Hadrien.

The budding star grew up in Ottawa and has since been spotted at several of his father's political events over the years. He used to play piano as well as other instruments and now he is looking to transition those talents into a music career. The launch of his music career comes mere weeks after his father has decided to resign as Prime Minister.