Will Smith Set To Reignite His Musical Passion With First Album In Nearly 20 Years

After almost two decades of laying under the music radar, Will Smith has confirmed to return with an upcoming album.

To share more thoughts about his content, Smith sat down with Billboard to discuss his anticipated album Based on a True Story, which will mark his first album since the release of Lost and Found in 2005.

During the interview, Smith was asked about his decision to record a new album. The award-winning actor and rapper shared that his desire to start a new tune started in 2022 when he discovered more about the understanding of art, spirituality, and self-discovery.

"You know, I've always had a wild imagination, that's part of who I am," Smith said.

"But there's something new happening with me that's demanding I explore musically."

As for his collaborators in the album, Smith hinted that he had selected the people who were there for him when he experienced a challenging time after the Oscars in 2022, which made headlines due to the actor's slapping incident with Chris Rock.

Smith has been gradually soft-launching the album with a few of his tracks, such as "You Can Make It" (feat. Friday and Sunday Service Choir), "Work of Art" (feat. Russ and Jaden Smith), and "TANTRUM" (with Joyner Lucas).

The latest single to tease the album was "Beautiful Scars," which involved the participation of Big Sean.

Smith also mentioned aiming for bigger venues as he progresses in his return as an artist.

"My dream is to work my way into a stadium tour. I'll probably do arenas this year and next year to see if I can build a big enough, exciting enough show to require a stadium run."