Justin Bieber's 'Deep-Seated Worry' About Public Exposure Reportedly Tied To His Troubling NYC Appearance

Fans are anxious about Justin Bieber's latest public appearance in New York City, where he showcased a noticeably worn and frail look.

The pop star, 30, caught the eyes of passersby and social media users on Wednesday as he wandered through the streets in baggy beige pants and an enormous yellow sweatshirt.

Social media was abuzz with worried fans expressing their concerns about his mental health after noticing his solemn, hollow-eyed appearance.

Justin Bieber in NYC today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lfPMIFQ0rj — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 29, 2025

Insiders who shared information with Daily Mail revealed that Justin has been grappling with intense anxiety related to public spaces, leading him to be "borderline reclusive."

His "deep-seated worry" about being in the public eye is a significant factor behind his current state.

"Justin has been struggling for the last couple of years and a significant part of that is down to his worry about being in certain public situations," an insider revealed.

"He has built up a deep fear of being out in spaces with lots of people and has a deep-seated worry about large crowds."

They went on, "That is one of the reasons why he's not done any touring for a while. Justin focused on trying to heal and get better by staying away from too many outings away from his homes where he would have to mix with strangers - and that in turn has made him borderline reclusive at times."

Sources close to the "Peaches" singer reveal that his ongoing challenges have also affected his relationship with his wife, Hailey, who is doing her best to support him during this difficult time.

The Rhode founder has reportedly been encouraging him to participate in social settings. Their recent getaway to Aspen was a strategic move on her part to help him ease back into the limelight.

However, despite her efforts, Justin's hesitance to be more visible in public is reportedly impacting Hailey emotionally.

"It's tough on a partner like Hailey, who is supportive and wants to help him through these moments," the insider said.

"Their recent Aspen trip was her way of nudging him out of isolation with close friends."

Speculations arose regarding Justin's tired appearance, with some attributing it to the controversy surrounding his close friend Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The rapper's arrest in September 2024 on trafficking charges and allegations of sexual assault against numerous individuals have cast a shadow over their relationship.

From the moment the disgraced music mogul embraced the "Baby" singer as a protege upon his entry into the industry many years ago, there have been concerns raised about the potential influence of Diddy on Justin.

According to another insider, the pop sensation expressed deep revulsion towards the allegations leveled against Diddy, such as rape and human trafficking.

The dad-of-one was also reportedly counseled to steer clear of any association with Diddy.

A source told Us Weekly in October 2024 that Justin is "in a hard place mentally right now, adding, "He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."