Justin Bieber's Nearly-Nude Snow Day Photos Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Justin Bieber is once again back in the public spotlight due to some racy photos he posted online.

The "Yummy" singer took to his Instagram Stories on Jan.16 where he shared a series of pictures of him stripped down all the way to just his white Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

The pictures put Bieber's tattoos on display as the singer kicks back in a chair in the icy wilderness.

On X, people were quick to comment on Bieber's revealing new pictures.

"Bruh put some clothes on there's snow out," said one person.

"King," said another.

Another shared a picture that said: "I love hot dads."

"Has Bieber gone Britany...?" another asked.

Bieber shared several other candid pictures from his trip to Aspen, Colorado, earlier this week. He is on vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom the couple welcomed in August 2024.

In the snaps, Bieber documented his journey, including what appears to be him coming out of a cold river plunge. Elsewhere, he shared another teaser of Jack's appearance by sharing the top of his head in another picture.

Bieber's increased social media presence comes after the singer is reportedly ready to make a musical comeback this year. On Jan. 15, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to share a snippet of what appeared to be a new song.

The track featured a minimalist production as Bieber, 30, can be heard singing on the track: "I'm taking it, you taking bait / Shaking off the hate / Okay, okay, okay." The teaser of new music came with the potential of a new music video as the clip was captioned with a movie camera emoji.

Bieber is reportedly making his music comeback because he allegedly "needs the money," Puck News' Matthew Belloni revealed.

Additionally, Bieber's increased social media activity arrives after he went on an unfollowing spree on social media, having unfollowed his previous mentor Usher as well as former manager Scooter Braun.

Bieber released his last album, Justice, in 2021 and it featured several hit singles, including "Peaches," "Holy" and "Anyone."