Rihanna Makes LA Court Appearance to Support A$AP Rocky

Rihanna attended a Los Angeles court hearing on Wednesday, January 29 to show support for her partner, A$AP Rocky, as his trial for alleged assault with a semiautomatic firearm continues.

The high-profile singer and business mogul was seated alongside Rocky's mother and sister, per reports from Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon and independent journalist Meghann Cuniff. Reports first emerged earlier this week that Rihanna was considering showing up to the trial.

Initially, it appeared Rihanna might not be present when Rocky was seen entering the courtroom without her.

However, she arrived shortly after and remained by his family's side throughout the proceedings.

I just sat down in the courtroom for A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial, and Rihanna is sitting in the gallery with Rocky's mother and sister. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 29, 2025

Rihanna and Rocky, who share two children, were also spotted the night before enjoying an evening out in Los Angeles.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two charges of assault related to a November 2021 incident involving his former friend, Terell Ephron, known as A$AP Relli.

According to police, the altercation escalated into violence in Hollywood, where Rocky is accused of firing a gun at Ephron.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, per Complex, saying, "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood."

Ephron took the stand earlier this week, testifying that Rocky pointed a firearm at him during the incident and allegedly said, "I'll kill you right now, p***y."

Following his testimony, TMZ captured Ephron responding to questions about being labeled a "snitch." He retorted, "Would you be a snitch if somebody shot at you?"

Rocky has maintained his innocence and recently turned down a plea deal, signaling his intent to fight the charges. The trial, which has drawn significant media attention, is being live streamed.

However, photos of Rihanna, 36, in court have not surfaced due to restrictions on courtroom imagery. See below.