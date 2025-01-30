Kanye West's New Explicit Verses Allegedly Infuse Diddy Jabs, Open Marriage Allusions

Kanye West is back on social media after teaser clips have surfaced from his unreleased Future collab album Mixtape Pluto.

The provocative lyrics of the Chicago rapper have set off a frenzy of discussions online, and fans and critics have been analyzing his verses for insights into his personal life and purported shots at fellow music moguls.

The leaked previews, from an impromptu session at a Tokyo dive bar, show West rapping over songs like "DON MAGIC JUAN" and "LIL DEMON."

Kanye West premiered new music in Tokyo, appearing to be remixes of Future songs such as "Lil Demon" and "Magic Don Juan" 🇯🇵🔥 pic.twitter.com/cRnxbg01dq — Key To The City 🔑 (@K3yToTheCity) January 30, 2025

YE PLAYED A NEW SNIPPET IN A CLUB IN TOKYO - BULLY SOON👀🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZP6tvFIQ0X — Gregor Estevan (@gregor_estevan) January 29, 2025

In the former, he seemingly takes a dig at jailed music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. In the lyrics, West mentions showing up at the Met Gala in pieces from Diddy's former fashion line, Sean John.

But it is his verse on "LIL DEMON" that has received the most attention.

West cryptically refers to "opening" his marriage, rapping: "My whip a what the f***/ Her friend don't wanna leave/ Temptations, David Ruffin/ Come f*** my wife with me."

Many theories have surfaced on the internet about West's personal life and the explicit nature of these lines.

Users on social media were quick to react, with some interpreting the lyrics as an admission of having had a threesome.

According to AllHipHop, some have even given him a new X-rated nickname, as it throws into question his past relationships and current lifestyle.

"Bro lost Kim K, Donda, his family, his billionaire status for some time just to be a cuck," one user on Twitter said.

Some fans defended West, suggesting the lyrics could be read in different ways.

One user said the line was about a possible threesome with another woman and was not a jab at West's marriage dynamics.

Despite the political nature of his lyrics, not all responses to his Tokyo visit have been negative.

His new partnership with rapper Jim Jones was also met with positive reception online, occurring as tensions between Dipset members Cam'ron and Jim Jones were at an all-time high.

Kanye West has seemingly weighed in on the escalating feud between Jim Jones and Cam'ron and picked a side between his two former Roc-A-Fella labelmates.https://t.co/DY19KQqJRh — OutVerge (@Outverge1) January 29, 2025