The trial of A$AP Rocky has now officially begun in Los Angeles, where the hip-hop artist, 36, faces two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood.

If convicted, the rapper could face up to 24 years in prison.

What to Know About A$AP Rocky Trial

What do you need to know about the A$AP Rocky trial? Prosecutors have accused Rocky of shooting at his childhood friend, Terell Ephron, also known as ASAP Relli.

Ephron alleges that during an argument in a parking garage, Rocky pulled a gun and fired shots, one of which grazed Ephron's knuckles.

Ephron, who previously testified, said he sought medical attention after returning to New York.

Rocky has maintained his innocence throughout the legal process, pleading not guilty to the charges.

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, claims the gun that's seen in surveillance footage was a "starter pistol" used as a prop, and he argues that Ephron's claims are mainly financially motivated, as The Guardian reported.

"He's the witness that this case will rise and fall on, for sure," Tacopina said in pre-trial hearings. "Whether he's a star is something that remains to be seen."

The lawyer added, "There's jealousy obviously and he's made that clear. He became a hater. This is in large part about money, money, money."

Jury Selection in A$AP Rocky Trial

The courtroom is now set for a heated battle, with both sides presenting sharply contrasting narratives.

Prosecutors aim to tie Rocky to the shooting with video evidence and witness testimony.

Meanwhile, the defense plans to discredit Ephron by pointing to his civil lawsuit against Rocky, alleging it undermines his credibility.

During jury selection earlier this week, potential jurors were questioned on their views of hip-hop culture, guns, and even the celebrity status of Rocky and his partner, Rihanna.

Tacopina emphasized that Rocky's fame should not influence the case, urging a fair and impartial trial.

This trial comes after Rocky rejected a plea deal that would have included a seven-year suspended sentence, three years of probation, and six months in jail.

Instead, he opted to take his case to court, risking a much harsher sentence if convicted.

The trial should last three weeks, during which Rocky's career and personal life remain in the spotlight. Rihanna has not confirmed any plans to attend the proceedings.

The defense continues to argue that Rocky's actions were misinterpreted, vowing to clear his name.