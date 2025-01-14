Jessica Simpson Set to Tell All in 'Heartbreak, Revenge Album' After Split From Eric Johnson: Source

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have decided to part ways after a decade of marriage.

In a statement released to USA Today Monday, Simpson said, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage."

With reference to their three children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, they said, "Our children come first and we are focusing on what is best for them."

"We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The former pop singer is apparently preparing for a possible comeback to the spotlight after moving into the field of fashion design. Reports suggest that Jessica has spent the past year creating a "heartbreak" album, which she is now prepared to release alongside news of her divorce.

Fans of Simpson's music have long waited for new material from her and this upcoming album could reportedly serve as a form of "revenge" against her ex-NFL husband.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "It will be about her broken heart, so, yeah, I guess you can call it a revenge, a heartbreak album."

Simpson alleged moved away from Johnson and set her sights on Nashville, where she dove into her newest creative endeavor and returned to her "country roots."

They went on, "When Jessica writes music, she pours her heart into it and has no filter, it's very personal."

"So the album will really be about the struggles she has been through at home. It is super emotional and shares her side of the story. She has been working on the album for years, there is a lot in there."

Simpson last shared a photo of her and Johnson on her Instagram back in September 2023, indicating that the tension in their marriage has been ongoing for some time.

Since Birdie's kindergarten graduation on June 7, 2024, the pair has not been seen together.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer's Instagram has been noticeably empty of any posts featuring her husband since their Easter festivities on April 9.

Rumors of a possible strain in Simpson and Johnson's marriage surfaced when she neglected to acknowledge his 45th birthday on September 10, causing quite a stir. The speculation gained momentum as the former athlete was seen without his wedding ring during his recent public appearances, intensifying the speculation surrounding their marriage.

Simpson also ignited speculation with a cryptic post on social media on November 11, hinting at potential tension with a person in her inner circle.

The statement sparked curiosity among her fans, prompting speculation about the identity of the person she endured, everything she believed she was unworthy of.