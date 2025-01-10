Smoke Fills Jessica Simpson's Backyard as Family Evacuates in Wake of California Wildfires: 'We Stayed As Long As We Could'

Jessica Simpson and her loved ones found themselves compelled to leave their Hidden Hills estate for safety amid the raging wildfires that ravaged Southern California.

In a poignant post, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer revealed a chilling photo capturing the dense smoke enveloping their property, saying, "We stayed as long as we could."

The inferno has uprooted numerous individuals as firefighters strive to bring order to the tumultuous situation.

She and her husband, Eric Johnson, have three kids together: Maxwell Ace Knute and Birdie Mae.

Simpson's household is only part of the group of approximately 180,000 individuals forced to evacuate as they were instructed to abandon their residence due to the ongoing spread of at least five uncontained fires.

This comes amid rumors of Simpson making a return to Hollywood.

According to a source speaking to Life & Style, the mom-of-three is reportedly undergoing a transformation in her appearance.

Simpson allegedly has a "masterplan" for transforming her appearance through drastic measures. However, she is reportedly keeping this plan under wraps and is "marching to the beat of her own drum with the procedures and adjustments she's making to her look."

This also comes after a 16-year hiatus from the music scene where Simpson is reportedly preparing for her highly-anticipated comeback.

In November, the blonde bombshell hinted at this exciting return by posting pictures of herself inside a recording studio on her Instagram.

The 44-year-old singer-actress said in the caption, "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic."

"This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."