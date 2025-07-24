Jessica Simpson’s Corset Dress Slips Mid-Performance on ‘Today’ Show

Jessica Simpson had an unexpected fashion mishap during her live performance on the "Today" show Wednesday morning.

While singing on stage at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, the 45-year-old singer's corset-style dress slipped, revealing part of her blush-colored bra to the crowd.

According to PageSix, the dress, a pale pink lace-up design with a feathered skirt, fell just low enough to cause a stir.

Thankfully, Simpson's long blond hair and sparkly fringe jacket helped keep her mostly covered.

Even with the wardrobe hiccup, Simpson kept singing like a pro. A video of the performance shows her powering through the moment, appearing calm and focused as the crowd watched on.

After the show, she laughed off the slip during a chat with NBC News' Peter Alexander. When asked how it felt to return to the stage, Simpson joked, "Of course, like I had a malfunction here — and everywhere — but it's OK! I think my boob stayed in, so that's good!"

Simpson, who recently turned 45, wore the eye-catching dress with a large cross necklace and silver rings. Despite the wardrobe issue, she looked confident and stylish.

Jessica Simpson Laughs Off a Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV in a Corseted Dress https://t.co/IF41BiyGdb — InStyle (@InStyle) July 23, 2025

Jessica Simpson Drops New EP, Teases More Music in September

This performance follows another recent stage appearance on "American Idol" in May, which marked Simpson's first time performing live in 15 years.

That show didn't go quite as smoothly — many viewers criticized it, and Simpson later admitted she was overwhelmed with nerves.

"I can't even tell you how long it's been since I've been that nervous," she told Extra. "I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still... My feet were sweating!"

Simpson released a new EP, "Nashville Canyon, Part 1," earlier this year, marking her official return to music. The second part is expected to drop on September 5.

During her "Today" interview, the singer also opened up about life after her split from husband Eric Johnson.

When asked about future relationships, Simpson said she's looking for someone with "confidence without the ego" — a comment fans believe may hint at her past with ex-husband Nick Lachey, DailyMail said.

Though she says she has no plans to marry again anytime soon, Simpson shared she's still passionate about love — and that her next partner better be a good kisser.