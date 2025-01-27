Lady Gaga Reportedly Set to Return to the Grammy Stage with Epic Duet Negotiations

Lady Gaga is gearing up for her much-awaited return to the Grammy Awards stage.

According to a source, negotiations are underway to secure her spectacular performance at the event, which will mark her grand return to the Grammy stage after three years.

Insiders within the music industry have also disclosed that the team behind the Grammy Awards is putting in extra effort to arrange a duet featuring Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Their smash hit, "Die With A Smile," has garnered an impressive 1.6 billion streams on Spotify since its debut in August. This collaboration has been recognized with two award nominations, including the coveted Song of the Year.

The source close to the situation shared with The US Sun, "Grammys night is going to be massive, and everyone is hoping it can truly kick-start a huge year for Gaga."

"She and her team are deep in talks to get her to perform at the ceremony for the first time in years. She's up for two awards, so hopefully, she won't go home empty-handed."

They also hinted at exciting news, "Her seventh album is set to be announced this week, so it would be the perfect way to kick-start the year."

The live show will not only revive Gaga's Grammy reputation but also act as a calculated precursor to her upcoming studio album.

Fans will remember that Gaga released "Disease," the debut track from her upcoming album, in November.

The "Poker Face" singer has been a regular attendee of the Grammy Awards since she and Elton John attended the ceremony for the first time in 2010.

Music Times could not independently verify the outlet's report.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga made a stunning appearance on Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's collaboration track, "Fat, Juicy & Wet."

The music video also features Rosé.