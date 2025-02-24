Nikki Glaser Reveals the Real Reason She Didn't Approach Taylor Swift at the Grammys

Comedian Nikki Glaser, a devoted fan of Taylor Swift, had a rare opportunity to meet her idol at the 2025 Grammy Awards but deliberately chose not to approach the pop superstar.

Despite being in the same room as Swift on February 2, Glaser kept her distance, believing that the singer had enough people vying for her attention.

Glaser, who was nominated for Best Comedy Album, discussed her reasoning on the Armchair Expert podcast.

"Everyone wants a piece," she explained. "I will never be the one to be like, 'Excuse me'—ever. It's almost rude, what I do when I'm in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won't even look her way."

According to JustJared, Glaser also acknowledged that Swift would probably have been kind if they had met, but she didn't want to diminish the artist's energy.

"I just don't want to take someone's energy away that I require their energy to be put into making great music," Glaser said.

She expressed concern about interrupting Swift's creative flow, adding that she didn't want to be a distraction that could affect the quality of Swift's work.

She even humorously noted that she didn't want to bother the singer by making her feel obliged to greet her during a critical evening.

Despite her hesitation to approach Swift, Glaser is one of the singer's most dedicated fans. She revealed that she spent nearly $100,000 on "Eras Tour" tickets, attending 22 shows. In a

Nikki Glaser Defends Swift Concert Spending: 'It's Like Raising Kids'

In a humorous comparison, Glaser justified her spending by looking at the cost of raising children.

She explained that although she once considered having kids, it didn't fit into her life. When she researched how much it costs to raise a child, she realized it was similar to her spending on Swift's concerts.

"People spend that much on their kids playing hockey for five years, so it's OK," Glaser said, pointing out that no one questions the financial decisions of parents, US Magazine noted.

Glaser noted, explaining that the criticism she faced for her spending felt unfair. She pointed out that no one questions parents when they make significant financial commitments to their children, but her opening on concerts has been criticized.

"When I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it's like, 'You're so privileged. How dare you spend that money,'" she remarked.

One of the biggest reasons Glaser admires Swift is the artist's strong work ethic. Glaser explained that Swift had to overcome doubts and challenges in her career, starting as a country artist before successfully transitioning into pop music.

Glaser respects Swift's relentless drive, which has enabled her to overcome obstacles and turn doubt into motivation. "The difference between great and good is just hard work," Glaser said, emphasizing that Swift's relentless drive sets her apart as an artist.