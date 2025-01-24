2025 Grammy Performers Revealed: Billy Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and More

The 2025 Grammy Awards are just around the corner and the first round of performers have been announced.

Already a huge ceremony, the Grammy Awards are shaping up to include some of the biggest names in music for its first round of performers. In a series of posts to their official X account, the Recording Academy shared some of the performers expected for the upcoming ceremony.

Leading the first round of performers are superstars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Both artists rose to superstardom over 2024 thanks to multiple hit singles. Roan scored a radio and streaming smash with her song "Good Luck, Babe!" which became her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was similarly successful reaching a peak of No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Carpenter scored a string of successful singles over the course of 2024 with her first top 10 single "Espresso" as well as the No. 1 hit "Please Please Please" and another top 10 hit with "Taste." Her album Short n' Sweet hit No. 1 as well and became one of the best-selling albums of the year in the United States.

More performers that were announced via the Recording Academy's X account include Shakira, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, rising singers Raye and Teddy Swims and Doechii.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to take place on Feb. 2 from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles and Trevor Noah is set to return as a host for this year's ceremony.

"The upcoming Grammy Awards won't just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year. They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need," Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement via Variety.

"We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires," he added.

More performers are set to be announced soon with names such as Gracie Abrams and Lady Gaga being reported, though they have not been confirmed at this time.