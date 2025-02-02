2025 Grammy Awards: Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist, Calls Out Music Industry for 'Livable Wage and Healthcare'

The 2025 Grammy Awards was a night to remember, filled with dazzling performances, heartfelt speeches, and monumental achievements in music. Among the most anticipated moments of the evening was the announcement of the winner for Best New Artist, a category that has historically celebrated some of the most influential and promising talents in the industry.

This year, the competition for Best New Artist was as fierce as ever, with a diverse lineup of nominees showcasing a wide array of genres and styles. The nominees included groundbreaking artists who made significant waves in the music world over the past year, captivating audiences with their unique voices and creative visions. Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims brought something special to the table, making the category one of the most talked-about in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Now, the winner has been revealed.

Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist

Chappell Roan was honored with the Best New Artist award. This recognition highlights her significant impact on the music scene over the past year.

Roan's debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, received critical acclaim and earned her six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Good Luck, Babe!

During her red carpet appearance, Roan expressed gratitude to the trans community, stating, "I would not be here without trans girls." She emphasized the enduring presence and joy of trans people, especially in light of recent political challenges.

Her performance of Pink Pony Club during the ceremony was a standout moment, featuring dynamic choreography and a visually striking set design.

During her acceptance speech, Roan urged record labels to provide a livable wage and healthcare, particularly for emerging artists. "It was devastating to be so dedicated to my art yet feel betrayed by the system and dehumanized," she expressed.

"Labels, we got you — but do you got us?," Roan said, demanding labels to do better.

Roan's achievements at the Grammys underscore her rising prominence in the music industry and her commitment to inclusivity and representation. Her win was predicted, with reports saying that she has a 75% chance of winning the award.

According to betting markets, Roan held -430 odds to win the award, equating to an 81.13% chance of victory. She led ahead of her friend and fellow nominee Sabrina Carpenter, the second favorite, who had +250 odds, translating to a 28.57% implied probability, as reported by Action Network.

Roan and Carpenter Shine in a Highly Competitive Category

Roan and Carpenter were thought to be frontrunners in the category, with both of them having a breakout year in 2024. Both scored a top 10 album, with Carpenter's Short n' Sweet reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart and Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess reaching No. 2. However, Roan's album placed higher on the year-end charts than Carpenter's did with it sitting at No. 18 and Carpenter sitting at No. 26.

Despite this, Carpenter scored more top 10 hits than Roan, who only scored one with "Good Luck, Babe!" Carpenter claimed 3 top 10 hits with "Taste," "Espresso," and her first No. 1 single, "Please Please Please." So, all in all, both artists have had a massive year.

However, the category was especially competitive because all artists have had massive hits and cultural impact. Shaboozey's "A Bar Song" tied for the longest-leading song in the history of the Billboard charts, Raye's "Escapism" ruled TikTok, Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape was met with critical acclaim, Khruangbin's A La Sala was also met with acclaim, Benson Boone scored one of the biggest hits of last year with 'Beautiful Things" and Teddy Swims also scored a massive hit with "Lose Control."

Best New Artist: A Grammy Tradition of Elevating Rising Stars

The Best New Artist award has long been a hallmark of the Grammys, honoring artists who have achieved a significant breakthrough in their careers. Past winners of the award include Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Olivia Rodrigo, all of whom have gone on to achieve massive success and become icons in their respective genres. The accolade is often seen as a springboard for emerging talent, propelling them into even greater heights of fame and recognition.

The 2025 Grammy Awards itself was a grand affair, held this year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted by a charismatic music industry veteran, the ceremony featured show-stopping performances and heartfelt tributes, celebrating the best that music had to offer over the past year. The energy in the room was palpable as each category was announced, but the excitement surrounding Best New Artist was unparalleled.

The winner, selected by voting members of the Recording Academy, joins an elite club of artists who have shaped the soundscape of contemporary music. While their name will undoubtedly dominate headlines and playlists in the coming days, the real story is the exceptional talent and artistry displayed by all the nominees. This year's Best New Artist category serves as a testament to the ever-evolving and dynamic nature of music, promising a bright future for the industry.