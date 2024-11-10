Benson Boone's Signature Overhead Flip Steals Spotlight at 2024 MTV EMAs

Benson Boone has delighted the audience with his stunning performance at the 2024 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).

On November 10, the highly anticipated awards show was held at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena. Among the star-studded performer lineup was Boone, who had performed his single "Beautiful Things."

Boone had captivated everyone in the venue with his mesmerizing vocals and the song's rich instrumental. However, midway through the performance, Boone gave the audience an unforgettable highlight. During his stage, Boone stepped to a platform and gave his signature flip, causing loud cheers from fans.

The singer then landed in sync with the song's beat, adding flair to his performance, and emphasizing his impressive showmanship.

BENSON BOONE FLIP AT MTV EMAS pic.twitter.com/CoHyT5i8Sb — Soph ❤️‍🔥 (@fletchersrosie) November 10, 2024

Boone's performance ended with him standing atop a piano, where he amazed fans with his high notes and stage presence.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), fans couldn't help but express their awe of Boone's charismatic stage and his flip.

I must confess I was not familiar with Benson’s game, but he reminds me of Freddie Mercury in terms of insane stage presence and power vocals. This performance was 10/10. https://t.co/6fCLPmqTs2 — RLorde (@RLorde1) November 10, 2024

"Beautiful Things" was nominated for the Best Song category but Boone secured the "Best New" award instead. The singer then spoke during his acceptance, expressing his gratitude and how "extremely unprepared" he was for the award.

Boone also shared that he had a dormant status in his music activities and how unexpected the award was. He continued to thank his manager Jeff Burns and his fans for their unconditional support.