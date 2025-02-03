Jennifer Lopez Is a Happy 'Soltera' As She Seemingly Sends a Message to Ben Affleck Using Shakira's Song

Jennifer Lopez began 2025 in style, making a clear statement about her personal life and newfound independence.

The 55-year-old superstar attended the pre-Gala of the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where she captivated everyone with her stunning appearance.

Lopez looked radiant as she prepared for the big night in a brown evening dress designed by Lapointe. The daring neckline made the dress stand out.

Her sophisticated look included a matching fur coat, statement jewelry, and an elegant updo for her hair, which showcased her signature glamour. However, it was her Instagram post that truly caught the fan's attention.

In the post, Lopez shared a video of herself wearing the stunning outfit, accompanied by Shakira's " Soltera," a track about celebrating single life. This song choice subtly hinted at her transformation following her divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

At the Grammy Awards, Lopez confidently presented the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. Her presence was undeniable as she took the stage, and her words reflected her passion for music.

Lopez's graceful delivery on stage was a stark contrast to the tension-filled moment at the previous year's Grammys when she and Affleck were reportedly seen exchanging heated words.

Earlier in the evening, Lopez supported Benson Boone, who was nominated for Best New Artist. Her warm and encouraging demeanor, clapping and smiling proudly, stood in contrast to the tension she had experienced with Affleck at the 2023 event.

Their exchange from the previous year had gone viral, and Lopez seemed frustrated with Affleck's lack of engagement with the show.

Lopez's appearance at the 2025 Grammys showed that she is moving forward and embracing her independence. Despite the difficulties of the past year, including the publicized divorce and career setbacks, Lopez is poised for a successful year.

According to DailyMail, She has several exciting projects in the works, including a collaboration with Netflix for "Office Romance."