Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Stressed' Over Ben Affleck's Wellbeing as Wildfires Force Him to Evacuate

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly "stressing over" her ex-husband Ben Affleck's health during the horrific wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old singer-actress is said to have been constantly monitoring her ex and is "worried and concerned" about the situation.

Over 130,000 people have been warned to leave, including Affleck and his kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, whom he has with Jennifer Garner.

According to an insider who spoke with Page Six, Lopez quickly contacted the "Daredevil" actor after finding out the potential threat to his residence and their evacuation. Her primary concern was to check on his wellbeing and "let him know she's there for him and the kids."

The "On the Floor" hitmaker has also reportedly extended her support for any assistance they may require, offering to help in any way possible.

Upon evacuating his house, he made his way to Garner's residence for safety.

Affleck and his family were relieved to find that their property had withstood the destructive wildfires. While his home had been spared when numerous other celebrities and Pacific Palisades locals were not as fortunate, his situation was still uncertain.

More flames broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, endangering heavily inhabited portions of the famous enclave.

Several celebrities have already had their lavish, multimillion-dollar homes destroyed by the fires that ravaged Calabasas and Hollywood Hills.

Recently relocating to Pacific Palisades, the "Gone Girl" actor settled in the neighborhood not long ago, purchasing the residence for $20.5 million after parting ways with Lopez.

News of Lopez's concern for her ex comes as she released a statement to support individuals impacted by the wildfires.

Through her Instagram Stories, the "Jenny from the Block" singer has shared resources guiding those in need to locate food and shelter assistance.

One of her first Stories said, "My heart is with everyone affected by the L.A. fires. At times like these, our strength lies in supporting one another."

Lopez provided resources related to mental health support, animal care, shelter locations, and other crucial information.

According to the next, "Here are resources to help those impacted. Please share. Every effort makes a difference."

Additionally, her brand, JLo Beauty, took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt message and a link to a comprehensive Google Doc listing resources and ways to offer support.