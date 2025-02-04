A$AP Relli Confronts Rocky's 'Slick' Attorney, Tosses a Water Bottle in The Middle of Questioning

The trial of rapper A$AP Rocky turned into a testy exchange in court Monday when the prosecution's key witness, after days of being grilled by the defense attorney, called him "annoying."

The key witness, who goes by the name A$AP Relli, claims Rocky shot at him following an incident in 2021.

As HipHopNews reported, rapper A$AP Relli angrily launched a water bottle during a fiery courtroom outburst on February 3.

Relli, who has alleged criminal charges against Rocky, said he did not like the way the prosecutor questioned him.

When Relli threw the water bottle on the floor, tension reached a peak, disrupting the process. The whole incident was recorded on camera.

The judge telling Relli to "take a swig" of his smart water.. as he proceeds to crash out and throw it 😂😂😂😂 #asaprockytrial pic.twitter.com/3uPlp6ynjZ — Valerie (@queen__valerie_) February 3, 2025

Relli testified at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, where jurors heard for the first time this week about the timing of the defense's assertion that the gun was a prop.

He said he was unaware of this fight until the trial began, disputing the defense's claim that Rocky only brought a starter pistol for protection.

Rocky expressed concern over how Rocky's lawyers have portrayed him as a liar. He took a swig of water and added, "It got me looking stupid for five days."

Even after the judge attempted to ease tensions, he showed no sign of calming down.

During redirect questioning, the Washington Times reported that Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec showed text messages Relli sent after the incident to Rocky, including one that read, "U try killing me."

A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Shows Text Messages From A$AP Relli After Claiming He Didn't Send Them #ASAPRocky #ASAPRelli

pic.twitter.com/XV4wYP3GIb — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) January 30, 2025

Relli said that no one mentioned that the gun was a fake in response to text messages he'd sent Rocky and others in their circle.

The rapper also roped in Joe Tacopina — who's representing Rocky. Relli replied, "I am not on trial," claiming Tacopina was trying to discredit him. "You think you're slick," he said. "I'm on to you!"

During testimony on that matter, Relli stated that Rocky was trying to intimidate him by staring. He also criticized Tacopina for displaying his Instagram profile in court, citing concerns over receiving death threats.

Relli criticized the process Monday and disregarded a judge's admonition about making comments during the trial, saying the defense was trying to set him up.

The defense claims Relli's accusations are financially motivated, citing wiretaps that alleged he'd drop out of the criminal case for cash.

A$AP Relli hasn't been credible at all, being caught in numerous lies. Rocky lawyers has been killing his credibility for the last couple days. pic.twitter.com/DHRM86eZFX — DAWGINHIM (@KIADeAndre) February 3, 2025

One of the members of the defense called a guy named Wally Sajimi, who recorded these calls and authenticated the tapes as real.

The verdict will help determine the fate of Rocky, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and could face a maximum of 24 years behind bars if found guilty. The hip-hop artist recently lost a Grammy Award.