Gwen Stefani Admits She 'Sort of Got Jealous' of Kelly Clarkson, Says It Inspired Her to Return to Songwriting

Gwen Stefani recently opened up about an unexpected emotion she felt toward Kelly Clarkson—jealousy.

Despite their close friendship and time as competing judges on "The Voice," Stefani admitted that Clarkson's relentless creativity and ability to balance her personal and professional life left her feeling envious.

During an interview on The Today Show, Stefani reflected on how Clarkson managed to juggle her responsibilities as a mother while still finding time to write music.

She recalled receiving messages from Clarkson, who shared the songs she was working on, which made Stefani wonder how she found the time to be so productive, CinemaBlend said.

While Stefani was busy with homeschooling and household tasks, Clarkson was consistently writing new music. This realization made Stefani long to return to her songwriting roots.

"Kelly Clarkson kept texting me all these songs she's writing, and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you have babies! When are you writing?'" Stefani recalled.

"And I sort of got jealous! And they were good, and I was like 'I want to write some songs,'" she continued.

At the time, Stefani was unaware of the personal struggles Clarkson was facing, including her difficult divorce, which served as a major inspiration for her music.

The "American Idol" winner's ability to channel her emotions into her work ultimately motivated Stefani to reignite her own passion for songwriting.

Kelly Clarkson's Work Ethic Inspired Gwen Stefani's Career Revival

Inspired by this revelation, Stefani made a conscious effort to focus on her music career again. She acknowledged that while being a wife and mother was an essential part of her life, songwriting was her true creative outlet. Recognizing this helped her reconnect with her artistic identity.

According to CelebratingTheSoaps, this renewed drive led Stefani to release her fifth solo album, Bouquet, in November 2024. Marking her return after a seven-year hiatus, the album debuted at 95th on the US Billboard 200.

Although the singles received mixed success, the project signified a significant personal and professional revival for Stefani.

While neither Stefani nor Clarkson will return as judges on the next season of "The Voice," their influence on each other remains evident.