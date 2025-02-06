Chappell Roan Gets Called Out By Nail Tech Accusing Her Team of Wanting to Pay Her in 'Exposure' and Not Money

Chappell Roan is being called out for her team allegedly attempting to get her nails for an upcoming tour done for free.

In a series of posts to her Instagram Stories, @HollyWiththeGoodNails accused Roan's team of wanting to pay her in "exposure" and not money. The nail tech decided to share the receipts given Roan's much talked-about speech at the Grammys on Feb. 2, when the "Pink Pony Club" singer called out record labels for not providing "liveable wages and healthcare."

In one screenshot from her Instagram Stories posted to Reddit, Holly shares that she finds it hypocritical that Roan called out record labels, but she allegedly didn't want to pay her for her own nails.

"I find it ironic that Chappell Roan called for livable wages for artists at the Grammys but didn't want to pay for multiple nail sets and giving only two days notice to create them. That exposure would be the payment. Strange," she shared.

In another post to her Stories, Holly shares that she received a request for the nails by a member of Roan's team for an upcoming tour.

"We were wondering if you would gift any sets for tagging and credit. Last tour was covered by Vogue and Nylon, so we expect press," the email reads.

Holly responded in another post to her Stories, where she shard that she "knows my worth" and that she politely declined the offer, but that she was allegedly given zero response from Roan's team.

In a separate post to her Stories, Holly shared that the moral of the story is that singers should "pay your artists their worth regardless" of any promotion. She goes on to say that the time spent on the nails should be compensated.

"We deserve to be paid too," she concluded.

Shortly after, Holly doubled down by saying nail techs deserve "more respect" and that they deserve to be paid.

"Nobody is as overlooked as us within the creative space," she added.

Holly declared that it was okay to say no to an opportunity if it is not going serve you.

Roan has not responded to the claims.