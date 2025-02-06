50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti Even in Death: 'Smoking On Dat Gotti Pack'

50 Cent was quick to share his reaction to the death of Irv Gotti online.

The "Many Men" rapper posted a photo of himself smoking hookah next to a headstone that had "RIP" engraved on it, captioning the Instagram post with, "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL."

He also included a second image, a red-carpet photo of the late music executive, highlighting the long-standing tension between them.

Smoking On That X Pack is a slang catchphrase used to disrespect someone, typically a dead person.

Since 1999, 50 Cent and Gotti engaged in public beef, including accusations of snitching, diss songs, and social media darts.

50 threatened to slap Gotti on Instagram after his Breakfast Club interview in 2017.

"You think people can't see you soft IRV. You say you beat the Fed's no, you never did nothing you f*****g punk. I will slap the s**t out you, and you will say thanks May I have another. LOL," he wrote in a caption with a clip of Gotti's radio show sit-down. Later that year, they both called each other out over their BET shows (50 Cent's 50 Central and Gotti's Tales), and 50 continued to troll the music exec when Gotti had a stroke and needed a cane to walk in 2024.

"Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?" referencing a line from his song "Wanksta" (2002). "I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave."

Irv Gotti, the iconic co-founder of the influential hip hop label Murder Inc. and the music mogul and visionary behind Ja Rule, Ashanti, and more, died on Feb. 5, 2025.

He was 54.

His death was confirmed by family sources to Variety, but the cause has not been confirmed.

Ja Rule, who had a close relationship with Gotti, kept his response brief but emotional. He posted a heartbreak emoji on X, letting the symbol speak for itself in expressing his grief late Wednesday.

💔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 6, 2025

Def Jam, where Gotti began his career as an A&R executive, issued a statement on Instagram expressing its sorrow.

"Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti," the label shared. "His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work."

Ye also acknowledged Gotti's passing by sharing the news on Instagram with a simple white dove emoji. The two had collaborated on the song "Brothers" in 2019, which was featured in Gotti's anthology series, Tales on BET.

Additional tributes came from figures across the music industry, including Hot 97 and Apple Music host Ebro Darden, Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, and Empire executive Tina Davis.

Gotti's death comes about a year after he suffered a mild stroke that was also attributed to his long-running battle with diabetes, which he has spoken openly about in interviews.

Russell Simmons recently voiced his worries about Gotti's health following a conversation he had with the music producer. Simmons announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 on Instagram that he got on the phone with Gotti about a new project. Gotti, he said, has always been enthusiastic, but at the time, he sensed something was wrong with his friend.

"I spoke to my good friend Irv very recently," Simmons wrote. "He was, as always, incredibly energetic and optimistic. We talked about his new idea."

Simmons said during the call that he wanted Gotti to be well and offered to hire him a world-class nutritionist.

"He agreed that it needed his attention," Simmons recalled. "He promised me that he would come to Gdas and undergo tests and begin natural and medical treatments. I promised him that if he came, I would guarantee that he add 20 years to his life. He never got to come."

