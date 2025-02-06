Kendrick Lamar Name Drops Rap Icons He Keeps His Eyes On as He Breaks Silence on Drake Feud

Kendrick Lamar has opened up on his ongoing battle with Drake and the state of hip-hop days ahead of his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance.

During a radio interview with Apple Music's Nadeska and Ebro, the Compton native said he was excited and proud to represent the culture on one of the world's biggest platforms

He spoke about the need to uphold the competitive nature of hip-hop, which has embodied Lamar's career.

"My intent from day one was to always keep the nature of it as a sport," Lamar said. "I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle rap—Smack URL, from Murda Mook to [Loaded] Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt. This has always been the core definition of who I am."

Kendrick shouting out battle rap, mentions URL, Mook, Lux, Roc and Daylyt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RzuEEtJlOu — bum (@BattleRapBum) February 6, 2025

Lamar further noted a change in the genre, saying it doesn't feel as intense or hungry these days. He referred to this as something that informed his particular approach to music.

"It was always just a continuum," Lamar explained. "What I will say about this year, it was more from a space where I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back. You didn't see that grit, you didn't see that bite anymore."

Drake Dishes on the Success of 'Not Like Us'

The rapper also capitalized on the success of his recent song, "Not Like Us," which some critics suggested was a diss aimed at Drake. The track literally dominated last weekend's Grammy Awards, reigniting speculation on their feud.

Knowing that what I have put in as far as my thinking process and what it takes to get there, I do not look at it as a small endeavor because it is a hit record," Lamar stated.

"Whether it connects with you on a spiritual level or a comedic level or connects with you on a personal dynamic, it is still from a writer's point of view."

Kendrick Lamar will shade play the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.