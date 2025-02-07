Drake Gets Stunned By Security Guard Mid-Concert: 'You Fine as Hell'

Drake's took interacting with his audience to a whole new level when the rapper hit on a female security guard in the middle of his concert.

In a video posted to social media, he moves through crowd at his show in Perth, Australia, when he notices one of the female security guards. Drake, taken aback by her looks, stops mid-concert.

"D-mn. You fine as hell," he tells her.

He then shows the security guard in front of the camera.

"Are you married? You got a ring on?" he asks her.

However, to Drake's dismay, the woman had a ring and was indeed married. This led him to stop hitting on her and hilariously walk away before the video cuts out.

The rapper is currently on his Anita Max Win Tour that's currently in its Australia and New Zealand leg. It's Drake's first time in the area since 2017 and he is set to perform at various stadiums.

While Drake is on tour, he has still had time to call out former collaborator DJ Khaled after the producer announced that Drake would be on his upcoming album Aalam Of God. Drake's involvement in the project was announced in a trailer for the album that includes actor Mark Wahlberg, who shared that Drake would be a featured artist on it.

"Did you get it? This guy's got two Drake songs on there. What if he's got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f--ing street?" Wahlberg says in the since-deleted trailer, per Billboard.

Khaled doubled down on the announcement of Drake's involvement in a post to his social media accounts, saying: "DRAKES BACK TO WORK... SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH✌🏽DRAKES."

However, Drake later denied any involvement in the album. In the comments section of the post's announcement on Instagram, Drake hilariously shot it down.

"Must be @drakebell," he wrote.

Khaled then deleted his posts that included the trailer as well as the album's announcement.

Drake and Khaled have collaborated on serval tracks in the past such as "To the Max" and "Greece."