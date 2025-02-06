Ozzy Osbourne Says He Can No Longer Walk Despite Committing to Final Black Sabbath Show

Ozzy Osbourne's health has become increasingly worse as the years go on and it is becoming apparent how it will hinder his final performance with Black Sabbath.

The singer spoke about his difficulties on his SiriusXM radio show on Feb. 5, the day the show was announced, and shared that he can no longer walk.

"I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said on the show, according to Consequence.

"I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it," Osbourne continued.

The metal founder has been battling Parkinson's since 2003 and has had multiple surgeries over the last couple of years, including a surgery on his spine in 2003. These have sparked a health scare leading up to the final concert with Black Sabbath.

Osbourne's wife previously spoke to NME about her husband's health and insisted that he can still sing.

"He's really great. He's got Parkinson's, which we all know, but he's great and it doesn't affect his voice," she said.

Black Sabbath member while Tony Iommi shared, "This will do him good, to do this show. It really will. That's what it's all about: he wants to get out and do something."

In a separate interview with The Sun, Sharon elaborated on Osbourne's health.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been," she said.

On Feb. 5, it was announced that the original members of Black Sabbath would reuniting for one final performance that will be held in Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5. The singer shared the news to his social media accounts.

"It's my time to go Back to the Beginning....time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever," he said in his post.

The original @BlackSabbath – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will play for the first time in 20 years. The band will take to the stage to headline BACK TO THE BEGINNING on July 5th at Villa Park.



The all-star event will celebrate the true creators of… pic.twitter.com/cfqyxyWQxo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 5, 2025

The show has gone on to be dubbed the "greatest heavy metal show ever" and will be supported by other bands in the metal genre such as Metallica, Slayer and more.

Tickets for the event will be available on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) at 10am GMT. The proceeds from the events will go to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.