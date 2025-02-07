Aubrey Plaza Stars in Super Bowl Commercial With Bad Bunny After Tragic Death of Her Husband

Aubrey Plaza is slowly stepping back into the spotlight a month after the tragic death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

The actress stars in Ritz's first-ever Super Bowl commercial alongside Bad Bunny and Michael Shannon. The commercial, which pokes fun at Plaza and Shannon's deadpan personalities, is set in Salt Flats, Utah, where the proverbial Ritz Salty Club is located. During the Super Bowl spot, Plaza and Shannon are seen entering the exclusive club. However, their entrance isn't welcome and they scowl at other members of the Salty Club. Not to be outdone, the other members return the energy with an eye roll.

Despite the less-than warm welcome, the duo appears to be at home, declaring that "These are our people."

However, they soon have a competition to see who is the most salty between them.

"Saltier than me? When I smile, people think it's a glitch," Shannon asserted after Plaza declares that she is the saltiest person in the whole joint.

"I'm the human version of Monday," she retorts.

The pair get hungry and take a bite of a salty cracker as a scowl grows on their faces. This is when Bad Bunny arrives to the scene and shares that he is a fan of the crackers. His positive attitude is not welcomed by the other members of the Salty Club.

"Read the sign, buddy! No smiles allowed," Shannon tells the rapper and singer.

At the end of the commercial, Plaza shares that Bad Bunny's pleasant attitude might get them kicked out. That is when he lowers is glasses and approval from Plaza comes in.

Plaza's appearance in the commercial comes after the star's husband, Baena, committed suicide in early January. His body was found on Jan. 3 by his assistant in his Los Angeles home.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," a statement from his family said at the time.

Plaza deleted her Instagram account after the news of her husband's suicide was revealed.

She and Baena were notoriously private about their life together and kept their relationship secret for nearly a decade. They married in 2020, announcing their marriage to the public the following year.