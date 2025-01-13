Bad Bunny Shocks NYC Commuters With Surprise Subway Performance

Bad Bunny is hot on the promotional trail for his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

To continue his promotion of the new album, Bad Bunny is set to co-host The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As part of his time for the show, the Puerto Rican musician gave an impromptu performance in the New York subway system.

He played the song "NUEVAYoL" from his new album. He and host Jimmy Fallon were initially disguised as the performance began with the two men wearing wigs to hide their identities.

"Welcome to New York City, I'm Jimmy Fallon, this is Bad Bunny, he's got a new record out!" Fallon says in the clip.

Bad Bunny gives surprise performance in NYC subway station. pic.twitter.com/lkVY93TUqV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2025

Bad Bunny & Jimmy Fallon hoy cantando de sorpresa en el Metro de Nueva York. 🚈❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/EZ0C58mRIm — Bad Bunny Network (@badbunnynetwork) January 13, 2025

Debí Tirar Más Fotos has been getting rave reviews from critics at various publications, including Rolling Stone who gave the album a perfect score of 5 stars.

"It's homegrown, jubilant, and fresh as Benito takes the best moments from Un Verano Sin Ti and pushes the limits of his continuously experimental sound into the unchartered territory of Puerto Rican folk music and salsa," the review stated.

Despite the outpouring of positive support from the album on the critical front, some fans were not as sold on the album and slammed Bad Bunny and Rolling Stone.

Regardless, the album's title track has gone viral on TikTok, allowing users to showcase their life in photos, a reference to the album's name, which translates to I Should've Taken More Photos in English.

While Bad Bunny may be experiencing a critical high right now, he did not always think he was going to be this successful in his 30s.

"I'm still young, but I just turned 30. I remember when I turned 20, I was depressed. I thought that I was I was going to die. It was the end of my life. I was, 'Oh, my God, I'm 20! I'm a f---ing old man! I'm about to die! This is the end!" he told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1.

"I've been reflecting about my whole life, my history, and also about my career, when I've been doing all these years. I'm about to turn 10 years in the industry. And that's f---ing crazy because sometimes I feel that I'm a rookie, this is my first year! This is my first album to me," he added.

To continue his promotion of Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny has decided to do a residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. It will be his first one and it runs from July 11 through Aug. 24 in Puerto Rico. The run will consist of 21 dates.