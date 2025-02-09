Travis Kelce Sparks 'Bee Gees' Jokes Among Taylor Swift Fans Over 'Crazy' SuperBowl Outfit

Before the Kansas City Chiefs attempted a three-peat in the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce arrived in the Superdome, and his teammates thought this could be his last game, not just because of the rumors but because of how he looked all donned up. Taylor Swift fans cannot help but joke he looked like a rockstar.

Fans got their first look at the superstar tight end's attire as he made his way to the team bus from the Chiefs' Marriott hotel in New Orleans.

He was sporting sunglasses and a striking brown Amiri suit.

The "crazy" fit left the vast majority of fans surprised, and many rushed to social media to comment on his appearance, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

"Is Travis Kelce going to the disco or the game?" one person asked, while another remarked that he looked like "one of the Bee Gees.

Travis Kelce looks like he's filming a Bee Gees biopic pic.twitter.com/2jstYJAWBI — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) February 9, 2025

Kelce wore a black bag, a gold brooch, and tinted sunglasses in addition to a matching shirt, jacket, and pants.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce arriving at Super Bowl LIX like he was a member of the Bee Gees!#Chiefs #SuperBowlLIX #Eagles pic.twitter.com/3iJAokdECQ — Gregg Prescott (@prescott_gregg) February 9, 2025

In addition to the costume, which was part of Amiri's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, he was carrying an Accelerator energy drink in the flavor "cherry ice pop."

There were rumors that tonight's game would be Kelce's final one only minutes before he made his public debut for the first time since his double date with Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes on Friday night.

According to NFL source James Palmer, Kelce was "moved to tears" when he addressed his Chiefs colleagues at their Saturday night meeting at the hotel.

There are some in the organization who "do not want to admit it, but they do believe it could be his final game," according to reports.

Regardless of whether this is his last game or not, for Swifties, only one thing matters - that his future includes him marrying Taylor Swift.