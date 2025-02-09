Michael Jackson's 1993 Super Bowl Performance Goes Viral Again: 'MJ Made History'

Fans and commentators have been celebrating the King of Pop's unforgettable stage presence and showmanship as the world remembers Michael Jackson's legendary Super Bowl XXVII halftime performance.

A record-breaking spectacle of wonder and acclaim, the 1993 Rose Bowl performance at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, is well-known history.

Users on social media platform X reflected on Jackson's influence in recent discussions. "The director of the Super Bowl was freaking out, not knowing Michael Jackson was gonna take his time to remove his glasses which was the cue to start the track," wrote user @iamveronica777. "But MJ knew exactly what he was doing & made history."

Voice actor Joe Barber reflected on Jackson's larger-than-life aura: "The amount of aura that he had is something that no one else has ever been able to match." His words resonated with many who witnessed the show.

Commentator KelFitton said: "He's like a general. He's in control. He's in command. Michael Jackson told them to launch him onto the Super Bowl stage—from under the stage—then proceeded to stand still in complete silence whilst surrounded by tens of thousands of ppl losing their minds...for 90 seconds."

The performance itself went beyond the bounds of the stadium. To illustrate its worldwide reach, in the words of users such as Fissybluez, "His halftime show also drew in 133.4 million viewers in the US and 1.3 billion viewers worldwide." It emphasizes Jackson's unrivaled talent to captivate audiences around the planet.

Jackson's Super Bowl appearance still stirs up visceral memories more than a decade later. "I lost my mind like I was watching it again for the first time," shared D. de Freynes. "Jesus Christ."

This halftime show, widely considered to be the halftime show that raised the halftime show to another level for years after, played a key role in cementing Michael Jackson as a living legend, an icon whose name will live on forever, reaching generations upon generations.

Jackson's influence on the music and entertainment industry continues to live on, with fans and admirers honoring and paying tribute to his works.