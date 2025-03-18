'Desperate' SZA Slammed After Beating Major Michael Jackson Chart Record: 'Rigged like a MFer'

SZA has beat a Michael Jackson chart record and fans are not happy about it.

On the latest update of the Billboard 200 chart, SZA's 'SOS' album has logged another week inside the top 10 of the chart where it is currently placed at No. 4. With another week logged inside the top 10 of the chart, SZA's album has now spent 80 weeks inside the region.

In doing so, 'SOS' has now become the longest-running top 10 album by a black artist in the history of the Billboard 200 chart. Jackson's 'Thriller' album previously spent 79 weeks inside the region, a record held up to this week.

Now, fans have reacted to the news and slammed SZA for releasing her deluxe version of 'SOS' called 'LANA' with multiple additional songs, with many of them calming that cheated its way into the record books.

"Rigged like a MFer," one person shared on X.

"She had to add 50 songs lmfaoooo. Desperate btch," someone else shared.

"Congratulations sza, after releasing TWO DELUXE of your 23 song album," another added.

SZA's 'SOS' and Jackson's 'Thriller' are both groundbreaking albums that achieved massive success in their respective eras. SOS, released in 2022, dominated the Billboard 200 chart. The album, blending R&B, hip-hop, and alternative sounds, produced several hit singles like "Kill Bill" and "Snooze," earning critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations.

On the other hand, 'Thriller,' released in 1982, remains the best-selling album of all time, with over 70 million copies sold worldwide. It revolutionized pop music with iconic tracks like "Billie Jean" and "Beat It" and set new standards for music videos, particularly with the legendary "Thriller" short film.

The achievement comes as SZA gears up to embark on her co-headlining the "Grand National" tour with Kendrick Lamar.