Michael Jackson Accuser Wade Robson Speaks Out on Fear and Threats from Fans

Wade Robson, one of the men who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse, has opened up about the fear and threats he has faced from fans since coming forward with his allegations.

In the upcoming documentary "Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson," Robson and fellow accuser James Safechuck reflect on the backlash they have endured since sharing their stories in the original HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" in 2019.

Robson, now 42, described the experience as "fricking terrifying," emphasizing how the global reaction, especially from Jackson's fans, has been intense and sometimes threatening.

"A certain amount of them can be extremely vicious," he says in the new documentary, which premiered on YouTube in the US on March 18 at 8 pm ET, People said.

Safechuck, now 47, also admitted to being fearful even before the first documentary aired. "The scope of what happened was like the thing I was most afraid of," he said. He recalled Jackson allegedly telling him, "Your life would be over if people knew," referring to the abuse claims.

Despite their fears, Robson and Safechuck have continued their legal battle against Jackson's estate. A jury trial is set for November 2026.

Their lawsuits, initially dismissed due to statute of limitations issues, were revived in 2023 after a court ruling allowed them to proceed. Both men argue that Jackson's companies enabled the alleged abuse.

👇 Wade Robson on the Today Show in 2013 saying he would never ‘go away for money’, and yet he failed to mention that he attempted to file under seal.



THEN, both him and James Safechuck have recently made clear that they are open to ‘private mediation’ 😉💰 pic.twitter.com/C9VaYCS2yc — Defending the Truth (@truth_defending) March 13, 2025

Wade Robson Reflects on Oprah Interview Amid Legal Battle

Jackson's estate has consistently denied the allegations. "We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent," said Jonathan Steinsapir, an attorney for the estate. "These claims are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration."

The first "Leaving Neverland" documentary sparked widespread debate, with some believing Robson and Safechuck accounts and others staunchly defending Jackson.

The new film revisits their legal struggles and the personal toll of going public. Robson and Safechuck claim they were groomed to stay silent and feared that speaking out would ruin their lives.

In one emotional segment of the new documentary, Robson watches his 2019 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she discusses the challenges of survivors coming forward.

"She got what James and I had been through," Robson reflected. Winfrey, herself a survivor of abuse, stood by their allegations despite backlash from Jackson's supporters.

According to Yahoo, Filmmaker Dan Reed, who directed both "Leaving Neverland" documentaries, also faced threats after the first film's release. "There was a tsunami of death threats," he told ITV's Lorraine. Reed insists his goal is not to "cancel" Jackson but to continue shedding light on child sexual abuse.

Robson and Safechuck maintain that their fight is about justice, not money. "Pursuing this was the act of fighting back," Safechuck says. "I wanted to fight for little James. I wanted to fight for myself."