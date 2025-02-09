Kendrick Lamar Takes Aim at Drake, Signs Off With 'Game Over' At Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

In a highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025, Kendrick Lamar delivered a memorable set that both thrilled and surprised fans. The event, held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, marked a significant moment in music history.

The Feud Takes Center Stage

Lamar, who had been embroiled in a public feud with fellow rapper Drake, was expected to perform his chart-topping diss track "Not Like Us." He playfully addressed the audience, saying, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," before transitioning to another track. This move was a nod to Drake's recent lawsuit against Universal Music Group concerning the promotion of "Not Like Us."

The moment to solidify the conclusive winner in the ongoing war of words with Drake, turning the Super Bowl field into a block party as scores of dancers — plus Serena Williams — moved to the tune. (The implication, of course, is that Williams was rumored to have dated Drake in the past.)

When he performed "Not Like Us," he left out the word "pedophile" during the track. Lamar let the crowd ring out as they shouted, "A minor," adding insult to injury.

However, Lamar still delivered lines that strongly suggested the Canadian rapper has a preference for underage girls, including "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," which echoed through the stadium as the crowd chanted along, and "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young."

And to conclude? Lamar signed off with "TV Off," grinning into the camera as "Game Over" illuminated the crowd behind him.

Star-Studded Setlist and Guest Appearances

The halftime show featured special guest appearances, including a notable performance with SZA. The setlist included hits like "Humble," "DNA," and "All the Stars," showcasing Lamar's dynamic range and artistry.

Though the beef has largely dominated much of the cultural conversation over the last year, it was only a piece of the large pie for Lamar's Halftime Show, a ceaseless, finely executed performance. The focus largely stayed on Lamar — in the past, musicians had turned the Super Bowl stage into a parade of surprise guests — as he set off the show with an unreleased song featured in a teaser posted to YouTube just hours before "GNX" dropped.

Fan Reactions to Kendrick Lamar's Performance Dissing Drake

The performance garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Some praised Lamar's artistry and the surprise elements of the show, while others expressed disappointment over the omission of "Not Like Us."

Kendrick back stage summoning all of his hatred for this performance pic.twitter.com/8UbmXtRCdM — 🎬 (@kingvader) February 10, 2025

The face of a true chaotic good 😭😭😭 Kendrick is a menace pic.twitter.com/AD8baQNPTt — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar performing “Not Like Us” and calling Drake a p*do in front of 100M viewers live at the Super Bowl is going down in history pic.twitter.com/vluJ0FOziG — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 10, 2025

“Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young”



Why Kendrick look at the camera like 😭 pic.twitter.com/IDCt6sY5LZ — Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) February 10, 2025

The halftime show has since become a trending topic on social media, with discussions focusing on the ongoing feud between Lamar and Drake.

This Super Bowl performance adds another chapter to the complex relationship between two of hip-hop's biggest stars, leaving fans eager to see what unfolds next.