Selena Gomez Addresses 'Emilia Pérez' Drama After Co-Star Karla Sofía Gascón Called Her a 'Rich Rat'

Selena Gomez has broken her silence after her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón came under fire for her extremely offensive past tweets, one referring to her a "rich rat."

In a video posted to X Gomez was asked how she is doing amid the chaos that has ensued since several derogatory tweets have surfaced from Gascón, effectively tanking her Oscar chances and putting a stain over the critically acclaimed Netflix film.

"I'm really good. Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done, and I'm just, I'm just grateful and live with no regrets," the singer shared at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Gomez then shared that she has so much love for the movie that she would do it again and again if she could.

Selena Gomez shares how she’s feeling following the backlash to #EmiliaPerez star Karla Sofia Gascon at #SBIFF2025 pic.twitter.com/GrjVMAQKTI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025

This is not the first time that Gomez's reaction to a past tweet by Gascón calling her a "rich rat" has been revealed. As previously reported, Gascón spoke to spoke to Juan Carlos Arciniegas at CNN en Español about the controversy. Gascón shared that she reached out to Gomez to attempt to clarify the situation, saying: "Hey, just so you know, this isn't mine."

Gomez's response was reportedly nothing but generous to Gascón and expressed her support for the embattled actress.

"You know I support you 200%. Many people have stood by me because they know who I am," Gomez reportedly said.

Gascón doubled down on her claim that the publications about Gomez were not true.

The tweet in question is from 2022 and read: "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," per the Latin Times.

Gascón has since apologized for her actions in a post to her Instagram account.

"They have created posts as if it were me, insulting even my colleagues. Things that I wrote to glorify as if they were criticism, jokes as if they were reality, words that without the background only seem like hate. I cannot repair my past actions, I can only say that today I am not the same person as 10 or 20 years ago," she wrote.

Other tweets that were reportedly by Gascón appeared to show the actress allegedly targeting Muslims as well as tackling topics such as diversity at the Oscars.

She apologized for those in an interview with NBC.

"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness," she shared.

Gascón is nominated for an Oscar at the 2025 ceremony for Best Actress.