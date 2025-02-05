Selena Gomez Receives Support From Chrissy Teigen, Who Calls White House Video Backlash 'Disgusting'

Selena Gomez receives the support of Chrissy Teigen, who has spoken after the actress faced backlash for sharing an emotional video about the Trump administration's deportation policies.

Gomez posted and quickly deleted a tearful clip in which she expressed concern against the raids of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and the separation of undocumented immigrant families. The video sparked a wave of criticism from right-wing figures and an official response from the White House.

🚨 Selena Gomez breaks into tears about Donald Trump deporting Mexicans pic.twitter.com/TOt34nOrCj — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) January 27, 2025

The White House responded with a video featuring grieving mothers whose children were murdered by undocumented immigrants, challenging Gomez's stance.

Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin were murdered by illegal aliens.



Their courageous mothers had something to say to @SelenaGomez and those who oppose securing our borders. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KfsqQGwhqj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2025

Teigen, a longtime advocate for immigration rights, called the White House's reaction "disgusting." In a statement shared by TMZ, she criticized the administration's priorities.

"How is having empathy a bad thing?" Teigen asked.

Chrissy Teigen once again defends Selena Gomez against the White House under the Trump administration:



“The fact that the White House has enough time to even make a statement or a video about it is fucking preposterous and disgusting and lame and loser behavior.” pic.twitter.com/jvmvcxjmo5 — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) February 4, 2025

Teigen Slams White House Priorities

She also took to Instagram Stories, reposting a news article about the controversy.

"We love you, @selenagomez, and boy does the White House have a lot of time on their hands for the dumbest sh-tt ever. You want cheaper eggs? Too bad! Too many people to roast online. Maybe later," Teigen wrote.

Teigen's defense of Gomez echoes the sentiments of many fans and celebrities who have supported the singer-actress amid the controversy.

Gomez later responded to the criticism on her Instagram Stories, posting, "Apparently, it's not okay to show empathy for people."