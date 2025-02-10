Nelly Furtado Sparks Disgust Over Selfie Video with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Nelly Furtado, 46, who performed at the recent Invictus Games, received backlash for a seemingly harmless and humorous selfie video she shared with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to her song "I'm Like A Bird."

Furtado cuddled up to a beaming Markle before a solemn Prince Harry casually strolled by in the background, causing the two to burst out laughing and blow kisses.

Furtado wrote: "They're beautiful, that's for sure, @meghan @weareinvictusgames."

According to Daily Mail UK, the happy video was swiftly criticized by fans, who called the interaction "cringe-worthy. " Many threatened to "unfollow" Furtado for being associated with Prince Harry and Markle.

The Invictus Games

The Invictus Games will feature more than 500 athletes from 23 countries competing in the nine-day sporting event. Prince Harry launched this in 2014 for sick, injured, and wounded servicemen and women.

For the first time, winter sports will be a part of this year's games.

On Feb 8, Markle and Prince Harry both spoke at a welcome reception for athletes and their friends and families hours after the moment they touched down in Canada.

During her unscripted speech, Markle said, "We are just thrilled to be here and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me and I know means quite a lot to all of you."

"I need you to know that, how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him," she continued. She then introduced her husband, who came onstage and gave her a quick kiss.

The occasion was the couple's first formal public appearance together in nearly half a year. Their August visit to Colombia was their most recent formal combined appearance.

Although they did go out together in January to help with wildfire relief work in Los Angeles, the Sussexes have been engaged in separate projects ever since.

London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022, and Dusseldorf in 2023 have all hosted the games in the past.

After receiving a hero's welcome at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, Prince Harry took to the stage to discuss his "sacred obligation" to do everything he could to support veterans of the armed forces like himself.

A recent shocking Vanity Fair piece just handed Meghan Markle and Harry a devastating blow.

The magazine claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative agreement with the streaming service, which was reputedly worth £18 million, fell through in just three years due to a number of issues.

According to a former staffer, the couple failed to produce regular, profitable material for the site. They claimed to be different from other famous podcasters who "turn on the mic and talk."